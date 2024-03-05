Russian Defense Ministry's Website Still Down After Ukrainian Cyberattack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Defense Ministry's official website has not yet resumed its operation after a cyberattack.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"The defense ministry of the aggressor state Russia cannot cope with the consequences of a cyberattack carried out by the HUR. The official website of the enemy's law enforcement agency was still down as of March 5, 2024," the Ukrainian intelligence said.

According to the HUR, IP telephony, domains of the Russian Defense Ministry and servers that ensured the electronic document flow of the enemy entity also remain blocked.

On March 4, Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the HUR, reported a successful DDoS attack, which made it possible to gain access to the servers of the Russian Defense Ministry.