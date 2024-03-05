Invaders Attack Nikopol District With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army on Tuesday attacked the Nikopol district in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy started attacking the Nikopol district from the very morning. And he did not calm down until the evening. In total, there were five UAV strikes and two artillery strikes. The occupiers targeted the district center and the Myrove and Marhanets communities," he wrote.

Enemy shelling damaged a private enterprise, two homes and two outbuildings.

Gas pipelines, power lines, a garage, a trailer, and a greenhouse were also damaged.

People were not killed or injured.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih district on March 5.

Photo credit: Serhi Lysak / Telegram