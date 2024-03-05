Bundestag Lawmaker Calls For Embargo On Exports Of Ammunition Components To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any deliveries from the West to Russia of raw materials used for the production of explosives are unacceptable. Sanctions must be applied against companies supplying nitrocellulose to Russia and an embargo must be introduced on deliveries of nitrocellulose, cotton cellulose, and cotton, all used as part of ammunition production.

This was announced in the commentary to Guildhall by Bundestag (HDS/CSS) lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ukrinform reports.

„It is alarming that Western partners, including Germany, are supporting the Russian war machine by continuing to supply Russia with raw material (nitrocellulose) that is essential for the production of explosives. The fact that Germany is one of the main suppliers and that since February 24, forty-one deliveries amounting to almost $4 million have been made is shocking, but not surprising. This is the case because Germany continues to be deficient in the implementation of sanctions and repeatedly pleads for loopholes in sanctions instead of advocating for an expansion,” the legislator emphasized.

Ukrainian, British think tanks expose supplies of raw materials to Russia for ammo production

“I advocate in favor of extending the sanctions and sanctioning the suppliers of nitrocellulose to Russia as well as adding other critical materials to the sanctions list. We finally need a complete embargo on the supply of raw materials for ammunition production to Russia: nitrocellulose, cotton cellulose

and

cotton,” Kiesewetter concluded.

It should be recalled that the Center for Defense Reforms published a report stating that a significant part of the raw materials (nitrocellulose) used by Russia for the production of ammunition is supplied from NATO member states and partner countries. The main suppliers are Taiwan, Germany and Türkiye. Also, the report notes that China, which until 2022 had not supplied nitrocellulose to Russia, became its largest supplier as of late 2023.