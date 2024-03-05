Zelensky: There Will Never Be Any Safe Harbors For Russian Terrorists In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no longer any safe harbors for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and there will never be any more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional video address to Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports.

"Today I want to thank all our warriors, all the units that are restoring security and control in the Ukrainian skies and in our Black Sea. Ukraine has proved what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of. This is evidenced by the number of downed Russian military aircraft and the capabilities of our guys against the Russian fleet. There are no longer any safe harbors for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and there will never be any more. And there will be no safe space in the sky for them, provided our Ukrainian strength is sufficient. This applies to both supplies from partners and our domestic production," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: ICC has taken another step - arrest warrants for commanders of Russian murderers

He added that several meetings had been held in this regard.

In particular, there was a report from the Ministry of Strategic Industries on Ukraine's defense production, as well as relevant communication with partners.

"We are implementing the recently reached agreements on supplies and joint projects in the shortest possible time. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps in a principled, timely and uninterrupted manner," he said.

Zelensky also held a meeting with the international bloc of the government and the Office of the President on key issues in certain areas.

"We are planning our actions for this month, for this spring, to provide Ukraine with the necessary strength and capabilities. Ukraine has to achieve its goals, and all of us in the world have to restore the full force of international law. And when that happens, no terrorist state like Russia will be able to dictate anything either to its neighbors or to the whole world," he said.

On the night of March 4 to 5, Group 13, a special unit of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet's patrol ship Sergei Kotov, using Magura V5 drone boats. The warship suffered damage to the stern, port and starboard sides.