'National Lampoon,' 'Kingpin' Star Randy Quaid To Attend FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 12-14

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Randy Quaid, known for iconic roles as 'Cousin Eddie' in several National Lampoon films and as 'Ishmael' in the 1996 comedy Kingpin, will appear at FAN EXPO Cleveland, set for April 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center, the convention announced today. Quaid, who has had more than 100 film and TV roles, will attend all three days of the event, greeting fans, signing autographs, posing for photo ops and conducting an interactive Q&A session.



Quaid first gained notice for a co-starring role opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1973 light comedy-drama The Last Detail. In addition to the ï¿1⁄2Cousin Eddieï¿1⁄2 turns in Vacation, Christmas Vacation and Vegas Vacation and Amish bowler ï¿1⁄2Ishmaelï¿1⁄2 alongside Woody Harrison and Bill Murray, Quaid has had supporting roles in such favorites as Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain.



Quaid won a Golden Globe Award and Peabody Award for his portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson in the TV Movie LBJ: The Early Years and has been nominated for Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA Awards.



Quaid is added to a first-rate FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity roster that features The Lord of the Rings ï¿1⁄2four hobbitsï¿1⁄2 Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), Charlie Cox (ï¿1⁄2Daredevil,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Boardwalk Empireï¿1⁄2), legendary director Sam Raimi, Vincent Dï¿1⁄2Onofrio (Daredevil, ï¿1⁄2Law & Order: Criminal Intentï¿1⁄2), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars, ï¿1⁄2Fireflyï¿1⁄2), Brent Spiner (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: The Next Generation,ï¿1⁄2 Independence Day), ï¿1⁄2Charmedï¿1⁄2 star Rose McGowan, ï¿1⁄2Harry Potterï¿1⁄2 standout Matthew Lewis and Jason Lee (ï¿1⁄2My Name is Earl,ï¿1⁄2 The Incredibles) and many others.



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, VIP Packages and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. Additional guest news will be released in the following weeks, including event schedules, special events and more.



Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ



FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canadaï¿1⁄2, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallasï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Bostonï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouverï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Chicago, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

