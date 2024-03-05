Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Occupation Bullets In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 5 (KUNA) - A Palestinian youth was shot dead Tuesday by Israeli occupation forces fire in Hawara Town in the West Bank.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs said that it had informed the Ministry of Health of the martyrdom of Mohammad Shehadeh, 16 years old, who was shot by the occupation forces.

Eyewitnesses affirmed that the occupation forces shot the boy and prevented Palestinian ambulance crews from reaching him while he was wounded. (end)

