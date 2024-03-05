Four Kuwaiti Students Win First Place In GCC Robots Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Four Kuwaiti Students won on Tuesday, the first place in the GCC Robots Olympics' 'Instillation-Programming-Application' challenge, which was held in the Omani capital Muscat.

In a press release, the ministry of education expressed their appreciation and pride in the achievement of their students, wishing them further success.

The ministry added that the GCC Robots Olympics aims to exchange experiences in the robotic educational field and stimulate the enthusiasm of the participants towards creativity.

The ministry also added that the preparation of the competition started on December 10th 2023, and will end on March 5th, 2024. (end)

