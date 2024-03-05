               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Meets Kazakhstan Counterpart On Sidelines Of OIC Meeting


3/5/2024 3:06:06 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 5 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday with Kazakhstan counterpart Murat Nurtleu on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary meeting on Palestine, held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.
During the meeting, both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. (end)
aa




MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107939101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search