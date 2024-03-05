Kuwait FM Meets Kazakhstan Counterpart On Sidelines Of OIC Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 5 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday with Kazakhstan counterpart Murat Nurtleu on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary meeting on Palestine, held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. During the meeting, both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. (end) aa

