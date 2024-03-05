Saudi FM Rejects Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed on Tuesday that the countries of the Islamic world reject the forced displacement of the Palestinian people outside the Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of allowing the immediate and safe return of the displaced.

This came in a speech by the Saudi Foreign Minister at the beginning of the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Islamic Cooperation, which began at the headquarters of the Organization's General Secretariat in the city of Jeddah.

Prince Faisal, who chairs the current session of the OIC Summit, said that the meeting comes as an emphasis on the necessity of calling on the international community and the Security Council to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, ensure the protection of civilians, lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, and enable the permanent arrival of humanitarian aid.

He stated that the Kingdom warns of the extremely dangerous repercussions of the storming and targeting of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, adding that the plan to expand military operations towards Rafah will only bring more suffering to civilians.

The Saudi minister also warned against trying to undermine the important role played by UNRWA, stressing the importance of supporting it, especially in light of the humanitarian sacrifices made by its workers.

Furthermore, he stressed the Kingdom's continued support for UNRWA and urged all supporters to play their role in supporting humanitarian missions towards Palestinian refugees inside the Gaza Strip and everywhere.

He reiterated the need to end suffering, provide hope for the Palestinian people, and enable them to obtain their rights to live in safety and self-determination through a reliable and irreversible path to establishing their Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, per the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions. (end)

