Britain Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 5 (KUNA) -- Britain on Tuesday urged for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to allow greater humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.

British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Lord Tariq Ahmed, called in a press statement on the authorities of the occupying Israeli forces to open the crossings immediately to enable humanitarian aid to reach all areas in the Gaza Strip.

Lord Ahmed stressed the importance of maintaining a permanent ceasefire and avoiding a repetition of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, considering that all countries in the region and influential countries must play their role to achieve these goals.

He also stressed that the two-state project remains the ideal solution to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East. (end)

mrn









MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107939099