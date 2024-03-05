Kuwaiti Investment Conf. Emphasizes Necessity Of Building Cybersecurity Infrastructure - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 5 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Investment Conference held in London, on Tuesday, touched on the importance of building infrastructure for cybersecurity systems and digital solutions in banking, education, and health, said Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf.

In remarks to KUNA, Minister Al-Mudhaf noted that the conference also discussed investing in cybersecurity, adding that the shift to using digital solutions is accompanied by many security problems and risks, which require full awareness.

The minister praised the role of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority in organizing the Conference, which witnessed the presence of two British ministers and representatives of prominent economic and investment bodies.

He also stressed Kuwait's interest in enhancing the role of cybersecurity in protecting the government, individuals and businesses from cybercrimes.

On Kuwaiti-British relations, the minister said that the conference is being held in conjunction with the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership, stressing that the relations between the two countries are deep-rooted. (end)

