Kuwait's Al-Jumaa Wins Gold Medal In UAE Triathlon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti racer Mubarak Al-Jumaah achieved the gold medal on Tuesday after competing in the Oceanic Khorfakkan triathlon held in the United Arab Emirates.

The athlete said to KUNA that he was very happy with his huge achievement considering the hard work and training that led him to win his gold medal, Al-Jumaah expressed his thanks and gratitude to all his supporters and coaches who helped him to score his medal.

He added that the triathlon had many difficult challenges and strong competition with the best athletes in the world but he managed to become the first one to reach the finish line and enjoy every moment in the race. He promised to keep training and continue his dedication to raising Kuwait's name on a regional and international level.

He praised the good management of the competition by the Al-Sharjah Sports Council. (end)

