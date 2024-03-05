Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Indonesia's Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Indonesia's Ambassador to Kuwait Lena Maryana. During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries and issues of mutual concern. (end) nma

