OIC Chief Calls On All Countries To Fund UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Mar 5 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha called on all countries to increase funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday.

This calling aims at enabling the UNRWA to maintain its critical role of supplying the refugees with essential human aid and relief services, which serves the greater goal in achieving stability of the region, added Taha.

At an exceptional meeting held in Jeddah between the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states, Taha said that the organization fears the continued suspension by donors might endangers the agency's budget.

Increasing funding of UNRWA will assure the international community's commitment to protect the rights of the Palestinian refugees and its responsibility towards finding a just solution to the conflict, he added.

Taha said the meeting was held in light of the Israel's continued escalations, which violates countless international laws by committing genocide, war crimes, and human rights violations.

Resulting in the death of more than 30 thousand civilians and more than 70 thousand injuries mostly being women and children and displacing about a million Palestinians in Gaza.

Taha stressed that the Israeli occupation continues its systemic oppression, starvation, arresting, killing, displacing, and destruction of infrastructure, buildings, mosques, churches, and hospitals.

He emphasized his gratitude to all who participated in the exceptional meeting discussing important political issues, most prominently their stance on the Palestinian conflict.

The OIC along with 25 member states provided the International Court of Justice with information and verbal pleadings, which took place Feb 19th - 26th regarding legal consequences of Israel's illegal occupation and continued oppression since 1967. (end)

