Italy's Defence Minister Arrives In Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and his accompanying delegation arrived Tuesday in Kuwait on an official visit. Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwait Army Maj. Gen. Bander Al-Muzain and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah received the Italian minister and his delegation, Kuwait's (MoD) said in a news statement. (end) hm

