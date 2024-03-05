Biden: Hostage Deal, Ceasefire In Gaza In The Hands Of Hamas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 5 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden referred to the negotiations for a hostage deal, and said that the decision now whether there will be such a deal and a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip is in the hands of Hamas.

"The deal is in the hands of Hamas. It was a reasonable proposal, the Israelis agreed, and we'll see what Hamas will do." Biden, who spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One, was asked if he was pressuring Israel to send more aid to Gaza and he replied: "I work with the Israelis, we must send more aid to Gaza.

There are no excuses." Biden was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and answered while smiling: "The same as always."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas leaders to agree to a cease-fire deal that would free hostages and halt the war in Gaza, even as he called on Israel to let in more humanitarian aid for increasingly desperate Palestinians.

Ahead of his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Blinken made the remarks, adding that the most immediate and most urgent on our minds and in our focus is the situation in Gaza. (end)

