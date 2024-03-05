UN's Flash Appeal For Gaza Raises $966 Million

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Tuesday that UN member states have paid about $966 million in response to the UN's flash appeal for Gaza and the West Bank.This amount represents about 81% of the required response, which is $1.2 billion.In November, the UN and its partners launched a flash appeal to implement its response plan to support 2.2 million people in the Gaza Strip and half a million people in the occupied West Bank.These donations are allocated to the sectors of food, health, security, shelter, education, protection, coordination, and others.