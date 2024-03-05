Glitch Hits Facebook, Instagram In Several Nations: Digital Economy Ministry

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said on Tuesday that there had been a glitch with Facebook and Instagram.The ministry clarified that Meta had resolved the issue, pointing out that it had impacted several nations, including Jordan.

