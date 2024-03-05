Karak Mayor, Bulgarian Envoy Discuss Improving Tourism Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Al-Karak, Mar. 5 (Petra) - Karak Mayor Mohammad Maaytah met on Tuesday with Bulgaria's Ambassador to Jordan, Metin Kazak, over ways to improve tourism ties and market Karak as a travel destination.
Maaytah told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that this meeting aims to attract tourists to Karak in order to achieve a qualitative leap in the tourism sector in the southern city, especially after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ambassador and the accompanying delegation toured the Museum of Popular Life affiliated with the Karak Greater Municipality and the Documentation Center, in addition to a tour inside the Karak Castle.
