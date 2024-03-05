8,000 Patients Need Evacuating From Gaza: WHO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that about 8,000 patients in Gaza need to be evacuated, voicing frustration that few have so far been transferred outside the besieged territory.The WHO said moving such patients out of Gaza would relieve some of the strain on the medics and hospitals that are struggling to keep functioning in a war zone."We estimate that 8,000 Gazans need to be referred outside Gaza," Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the Palestinian territories, told a press briefing in Geneva via video-link from Jerusalem.Of those, an estimated 6,000 are related to the conflict, including patients with multiple trauma injuries, burns and amputations, Peeperkorn said.