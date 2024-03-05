Under Royal Patronage... Jordan International Food Exhibition Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al-Shamali inaugurated on Tuesday evening the Jordan International Food Exhibition (Jordan Food), which is being held at the Amman International Motor Show on the Airport Road.Al-Shamali got insight on the sophisticated state of the Jordanian food industry after touring the pavilions of participating companies in the exhibition, organized by the International Promoters Company for Marketing and Exhibitions (IPCO) exposition.The seventh edition of the exhibition is being held in conjunction with the Kingdom's celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne and the approaching holy month of Ramadan.The President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Al-Jaghbir, valued the continuous support provided by His Majesty the King to the Jordanian industry and his continuous visits to factories, which made them a focus for Arab and foreign investors.Additionally, Al-Jaghbir noted that the Jordanian industry has a strong ability to meet the demands of the local market for a variety of competitively priced, high-quality products. He also noted that the demand for these items from the public has boosted the industry's share within the Kingdom.He emphasized the government's real interest in the industrial sector and in providing all the infrastructure necessary to assist growth, citing the upcoming launch of the program's second phase as evidence.In turn, IPCO General Manager Raed Abu Saada expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the King for his patronage of the exhibition, stressing that Jordan will always remain a home for business and trade and an oasis of security and stability.Abu Saada pointed out that his company is keen to continue organizing the exhibition periodically due to its role in promoting Jordanian industries and highlighting their distinguished role, position and quality, in addition to the efforts of the private sector in providing food commodities in the local market.The five-day, 6,000-square-meter exhibition is free to enter and runs from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. During that time, chefs from both inside and outside the Kingdom will participate in cooking and tasting demonstrations.