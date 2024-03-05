New Jordanian Aid Convoy Heads To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar 5 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army, Tuesday sent a 24-truck convoy to the Gaza Strip, loaded with 427 tons of food aid.The convoy carried food parcels and flour as a donation by Human Appeal organization, Al-Imdaad Foundation, South Africa, Tkiyet Um Ali, and the World Food Program (WFP).The land convoy crossed the King Hussein Bridge Tuesday afternoon en route to Gaza as the Royal Jordanian Air Force was airdropping relief supplies to the Strip, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Al-Shibli said in a statement."The convoy is part of Jordan's efforts to support our people in Gaza, due to the current circumstances they are going through. It has been prepared with food and relief supplies to be distributed to Gazans," he said.Al-Shibli said his organization will continue to receive donations and coordinate to bring aid by land and air to "stand by our people in the Gaza Strip."