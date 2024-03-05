U.S. Investment Visa With Payment Plan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:58 PM

The team of U.S. licensed attorneys at The American Legal Center will be hosting a seminar on the U.S. Golden Visa EB-5 Immigrant Investor program this Sunday. The program allows investors to obtain their U.S. residency through a secure investment of $800,000 into U.S. government pre-approved projects.

Dubai-based Shai Zamanian is a U.S. licensed lawyer and EB-5 specialist. He has been assisting families in the GCC in obtaining their U.S. residency through investment for over 10 years. He will be speaking at the event and highlights the importance of this program for families that seek to send their kids to U.S. schools. He states, "Most of our clients from our offices in Dubai are doing this program for the future benefit of their kids." Once families obtain approval through the program, the U.S. government assists in paying for tuition, books, housing, insurance, and all other costs associated with being a student.

As doors to migration to the U.S. become more difficult, such as the H-1B program for skilled workers, many are turning to the surety of the investment program to gain access to the U.S. There are other major benefits, whereby the investor and the qualifying dependents can obtain employment authorisation and are not restricted to seeking employment sponsorships and children seeking higher education from U.S. universities will not be counted as international students and as such have a higher chance of acceptance, as well as access to free education and government grants. Now is the best time to file your application as there is a government price increase that will take effect at the end of March.

New Changes to the Program Make it More Appealing

Through the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa program now offers additional benefits. For new applicants, there are bonus set aside visas that are faster in processing. Ordinarily, Indian nationals would have to wait many years due to the program being oversubscribed; however, with the introduction of a new category of EB-5 Golden Visas, there is currently no such extensive wait times. Based on recent data, there are petitions that have been approved in under a year for Indian nationals. With all these benefits comes at a cost as a price increase has been approved for the program at the end of March. All families seeking to file should submit their application soon to not face a price increase.

File Now, Move Now, Pay Later

Payment plan options for the U.S. Golden Visa program are available. Clients can file their EB-5 application with $200,000 invested, move to the U.S., and invest the remainder pursuant to terms of the payment plan.

Is This Seminar Right for Me?

If you have been contemplating your relocation to the U.S., this seminar is for you. The team will provide you with detailed information on how you can process your application, requirements for investments, and how you can benefit from participating in the U.S. Golden visa program.

