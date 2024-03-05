               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dubai Announces Ramadan Work Hours For Government Employees


3/5/2024 2:54:03 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 6:39 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 10:35 PM

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the official working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

The timings are as follows:

- Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2.30pm

- Friday from 9am to 12pm

The department further said that government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday, applicable for up to 70% of the total number of employees.

Government agencies must determine working hours for employees who work in shifts or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities in a way that suits their operational requirements and ensures the proper functioning of their work.

Inputs from Wam

ALSO READ:

  • UAE: Sharjah announces Ramadan timings for government employees
  • UAE: Ramadan work hours announced for govt employees in Abu Dhabi
  • Ramadan 2024: UAE announces reduced work hours for public sector employees

