Dubai Announces Ramadan Work Hours For Government Employees

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the official working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

The timings are as follows:

- Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2.30pm

- Friday from 9am to 12pm

The department further said that government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday, applicable for up to 70% of the total number of employees.

Government agencies must determine working hours for employees who work in shifts or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities in a way that suits their operational requirements and ensures the proper functioning of their work.

