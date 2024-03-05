Dubai: RTA Opens New Junction On Al Wasl Road, Cuts Travel Time To 30 Seconds In Busy Area

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:51 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 10:34 PM

Dubai motorists who are driving around the busy areas of Al Wasl Road and Umm Suqeim Street can expect some relief as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes an improvement project.

The RTA has opened a new junction at the intersection of Al Majasimi and Al Wasl Road, located between Umm Suqeim Street and Al Thanya Street, it was announced on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Besides the installation of signals to ease vehicles' movement, a new traffic stream was added at the intersection.

Now, left turns are facilitated from Al Majasimi Street onto Al Wasl Road, eliminating the need for a right turn onto Umm Suqeim Street, followed by a U-turn on Al Wasl Road.

This solution is expected to reduce traffic density at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Suqeim Street - two areas where several shops and schools are located. The project has cut the travel time from Umm Suqeim 3 northward to Al Wasl Road from three minutes to just 30 seconds.

Al Majasimi street was also widened from one to two lanes in each direction, doubling every lane's capacity from 1,200 to 2,400 vehicles per hour.

The completion of these works is part of RTA's Quick Traffic Improvements Plan 2024.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Salik use increased on Al Maktoum, Al Garhoud Bridges after Floating Bridge closure

Why has Dubai banned e-scooters inside metro, tram? RTA clarifies

Dubai: Premium parking with higher fees, new paid zones; Parkin reveals expansion plans

Parkin Dubai: Electric vehicle owners may soon have to pay for public parking