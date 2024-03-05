Growth, Expansion, And Late-Stage VC Funding Rounds Fell By 36.5% In 2023, While Early-Stage Funding Rounds Declined By 27.9%

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A total of 2,326 growth, expansion, and late-stage venture capital (VC) funding rounds (Series B onwards) were announced globally during 2023, which is a decline of 36.5% over the announcement of 3,665 growth, expansion, and late-stage VC funding rounds in 2022. Meanwhile, a total of 9,273 early-stage VC funding rounds (comprising Seed and Series A funding rounds) were announced globally during 2023, which is a decline of 27.9% over the announcement of 12,860 early-stage funding rounds during the previous year, according to GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Deals Database revealed that a total of 11,599 VC funding deals with disclosed funding rounds were announced globally during 2023, which was a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 29.8% compared to the 16,525 VC deals with disclosed funding rounds announced during the previous year.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Even though all the VC funding rounds experienced setbacks, growth, expansion, and late-stage funding rounds seem to be affected most as these experienced a relatively higher decline in volume compared to early-stage funding rounds."

Bose adds: "Despite the decline, early-stage funding rounds have continued to dominate the VC funding landscape."

Early-stage funding rounds accounted for 79.9% of the total number of VC deals with disclosed funding rounds announced globally during 2023. Meanwhile, the share of growth, expansion, and late-stage funding rounds stood at 20.1% during the year.

