Armada And Edarat Group Announce Partnership To Bring Edge Computing And Artificial Intelligence To Middle East And Nort...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Armada, an edge computing pioneer redefining the future of connectivity, compute, and AI, today announced a strategic collaboration with Edarat Group, a leader in Data Center engineering consulting and Cloud Services in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Together, Armada and Edarat Group will unlock for the industrial sector, businesses, and communities the ability to leverage their data, regardless of where it is created, while fully realizing the potential of generative AI, edge computing and predictive models, to bridge the digital divide.

Under the terms of this partnership, Edarat Group will deploy Armada's modular data centers, known as "Galleons ," across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and MENA region. This will allow Edarat's current and future customers to integrate Armada's full-stack edge infrastructure solution - which also includes the Commander software platform - in conjunction with Edarat Sovereign Cloud. Through the Galleons, EdaratCloud will provide low latency, high-performance compute and AI-enabled services at the edge. The end-to-end solution has the ability to provide high-bandwidth connectivity in remote areas for the oil and gas sector, as well as compute, AI/ML, connected devices, and remote IoT analytics capabilities for Smart Cities. Additionally, the solution offers several potential applications in the healthcare, manufacturing and telecom sectors. The Galleons are self-contained and fully ruggedized, enabling their rapid deployment in any remote or urban environment.

Ghassan El Khazen, Edarat's Chief Technology Officer said:“The partnership with Armada presents a multitude of benefits. By combining the scalability and flexibility of EdaratCloud with the speed and efficiency of edge computing, we can provide clients with a comprehensive solution that optimizes performance and user experience. The integration of EdaratCloud and the Galleon allows for real-time data processing closer to the source, reducing latency and enhancing overall system reliability. This collaboration enables us to offer a seamless and more secure end-to-end cloud service that meets the evolving needs of businesses in the GCC.

"This partnership with Edarat Group marks a significant step in our commitment to enabling key industries to enhance their processing and decision-making capabilities on a truly global scale,” said Armada Chief Technology Officer, Pradeep Nair.“We're excited to build upon Edarat's achievements in connectivity and data center innovation and address the growing need for decentralized, real-time data analysis across oil and gas, manufacturing, and emergency response enterprises, among others. We look forward to working together and bringing the power of generative AI and predictive models to even the most remote industrial sites across Middle East and North Africa.”

The official announcement of this strategic partnership, along with the signing of customer Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), took place at LEAP 2024 , which runs from March 4-7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Armada and Edarat Group will continue to expand their unique offering to build on this partnership and deliver business value in the MENA region. For more information, please visit and .

About Armada

Armada builds and operates a resilient, secure and scalable infrastructure, with a matching software component enabling a single control plane to easily manage and optimize data. The company's mission is to enable connection and distribute the benefits inherent therein – anywhere in the world. Learn more at .

About Edarat Group

Edarat Group, a publicly traded company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Edarat) provides Data Center Engineering and Hybrid-Cloud Managed Services. EdaratCloud is the first CSP to provide end-to-end hybrid-cloud services including Sovereign Cloud, Public Cloud, Bare Metal, Edge AI, Data Center and Managed Services. Learn more at

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink