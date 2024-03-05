Kymeta Announces Grant Of Two New U.S. Patents For Multi-Network Operation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--World-leading flat panel satellite antenna company Kymeta ( ) announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Kymeta Corporation two U.S. patents. The first patent is related to the cooperation of a SD-WAN edge appliance and a satellite terminal, enabling users to engage in concurrent or switched satellite and cellular communications. The second patent is related to an Electronically Steered Array (ESA) antenna operating across multiple satellite networks in multiple modes (e.g., concurrent mode, switched mode, etc.). These achievements demonstrate Kymeta's continued thought leadership in the marketplace as the satellite communications industry evolves into a multi-orbit, multi-network ecosystem.

Ryan Stevenson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Scientist at Kymeta, emphasized the company's dedication to expanding its intellectual property (IP) with relevant additions to its patent portfolio and technology roadmap. He stated, "These patents exemplify our proven track record of continuous innovation and translating those innovations into fielded solutions. The launch in 2023 of the HawkTM u8 LEO, PeregrineTM u8 LEO, and the OspreyTM u8 ‒ Hybrid-GEO-LEO [user terminals] demonstrate Kymeta's commitment to leading the multi-x satcom revolution.”

With these latest additions, Kymeta's patent count surpasses 230 in the U.S. and internationally, along with an additional 165 pending applications. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has consistently demonstrated thought leadership in the market through continuous innovation and the advancement of Kymeta's connectivity solutions.

U.S. Patent No. 11,818,606, issued November 14, 2023



U.S. Patent No. 11,729,633, issued August 15, 2023



About Kymeta

Kymeta is the industry leader in flat panel satellite antennas, providing purpose-built solutions across a variety of enterprise and military applications and unlocking the commercial value of space to address the vast, unmet demand for ubiquitous broadband and truly mobile connectivity for customers around the world. Its innovative metasurface technology, coupled with a software-first approach, delivers the first commercially available, metamaterial-based and electronically steered flat panel satellite antenna. Kymeta's low-cost, low-power and high throughput solutions make it easy to connect on the move or while stationary – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform – enabling industries on earth to transform their operations by harnessing capacity in space.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink