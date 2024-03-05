EUR/USD Signal Today - 05/03: EUR/USD Below $1.0872 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 19th
February
was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's EUR/USD Signals
Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.
Short Trade Ideas
Go Short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0872 or $1.0932. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Long Trade Ideas
Go Long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0825, $1.0790, or $1.0744. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a
pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.
Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started
EUR/USD Analysis
In my previous analysis of
the EUR/USD currency pair
on 19th
February, I wrote that the price remained within a medium term bearish
price channel , which has more weight as it is symmetrical. I thought that a short trade from the $1.0800 area would be the best opportunity which might set up.
I was correct that day about the price trading generally lower, but the $1.0800 level was never reached.
The technical picture now has become marginally more bullish, as the price has broken out of that bearish channel, but there has been no real bullishness. All we see is a dull consolidation with low volatility between $1.0800 and $1.0872.
It does feel that we might be poised eventually for a bullish breakout beyond $1.0872, but I think this is very unlikely to happen today.
I think the best approach today would be to look for a long scalp from $1.0825 if reached, or a short scalp from $1.0872 if reached.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the EUR or the USD.
Ready to trade our
daily Forex signals ? Here is a list of
the best brokers offering Forex and CFDs
for you to review.
MENAFN05032024000131011023ID1107938683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.