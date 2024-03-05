EUR/USD Signal Today - 05/03: EUR/USD Below $1.0872 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 19th

February

was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.



Go Short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0872 or $1.0932.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go Long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0825, $1.0790, or $1.0744.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairon 19thFebruary, I wrote that the price remained within a medium term bearishprice channel , which has more weight as it is symmetrical. I thought that a short trade from the $1.0800 area would be the best opportunity which might set up.

I was correct that day about the price trading generally lower, but the $1.0800 level was never reached.

The technical picture now has become marginally more bullish, as the price has broken out of that bearish channel, but there has been no real bullishness. All we see is a dull consolidation with low volatility between $1.0800 and $1.0872.

It does feel that we might be poised eventually for a bullish breakout beyond $1.0872, but I think this is very unlikely to happen today.

I think the best approach today would be to look for a long scalp from $1.0825 if reached, or a short scalp from $1.0872 if reached.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the EUR or the USD.

