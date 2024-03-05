Lenderlogix Announces POS Integration With Informative Research's Accountchek To Enhance The Mortgage Borrower Experience

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., March 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LenderLogix , a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, announced the integration of AccountChek by Informative Research into its point-of-sale system LiteSpeed . This integration blends AccountChek's pioneering verification technology into LiteSpeed to seamlessly enhance the borrower experience and optimize the loan origination process to ensure a smooth experience for borrowers and users alike.







“Enhancing our clients' tech stacks with simple, digital-first tools is the foundation of our company's mission, and it's integrations like these that help us further that mission,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien.“By leveraging AccountChek's advanced verification capabilities, we can provide LOs with greater efficiency and accuracy, ensuring all parties experience the highest service standards.”

AccountChek by Informative Research streamlines the lending process by providing advanced verification capabilities and seamless data integration for lenders and borrowers alike. With AccountChek's Verification of Assets (VOA), LenderLogix clients can expect enhanced efficiency and accuracy in the loan origination process, with VOA orders routed through the Encompass loan number and documents and data populating directly into the Encompass loan file. The VOA data will flow directly into the automated underwriting systems at the GSEs, allowing the lender seamless access to programs like Day 1 Certainty®, Asset and Income Modeler (AIM) and pre-close employment verifications.

“The integration of AccountChek into the LenderLogix LiteSpeed platform demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction while also enabling LenderLogix's clients to streamline the underwriting process by obtaining key verifications at the point of application,” said Informative Research's Head of AccountChek Brian Francis.“We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver impactful innovation to the mortgage lending community and help lenders advance their digital transformation efforts.”

About Informative Research:

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit .

