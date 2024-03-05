Alpine Solidarity: 100 Climbers Scale Peaks For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Alps /PNN /



Nearly a hundred professional skiers and climbers ascended the snowy peaks of the Alps in an event to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are enduring a genocidal war by Israel. The climbers aimed to call on the world and their respective countries to immediately cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

François, one of the organizers of the event titled "100 Skiers and 100 Mountains for Gaza and Ceasefire," stated that the invitation was extended to all tourists, activists, and providers of community and environmental tourism services, along with French families. These participants, who are partners of the Palestinian Heritage Trail in Bethlehem for community and environmental tourism, successfully contributed to the initiative by hoisting the Palestinian flag.

The climbing and skiing event, under the banner "Summit for Gaza," took place on March 2nd and 3rd. It aimed to draw attention in Western communities to the suffering of Gaza and its residents, especially due to the insufficient coverage by Western media, which fails to adequately report the events and solidarity activities matching the scale of the ongoing crisis in the besieged territory.

François emphasized that raising the Palestinian flag in the Alps is a humanitarian message and a stance of solidarity, free from political, religious, or hateful undertones. The initiative's simple demand is to work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, considering it a message of support-a small gesture that carries significance for a population forgotten by many.

François encouraged all participants to seek media coverage and share photos from the event, carrying the Palestinian flag as a reminder to global communities of the necessity to halt the gunfire in Gaza and cease the killing of civilians.

George Rishmawi, the director of the Palestinian Heritage Trail, expressed gratitude to all friends and partners in the community and environmental tourism sector across Europe. He noted their commitment to the Palestinian people as individuals and institutions, expressing hope for the continuation of such qualitative initiatives that draw attention to the plight of our people in the face of a genocidal war.

Rishmawi expressed pride in the initiative undertaken by some French partners and friends of the Palestinian Heritage Trail, highlighting that the event took place in numerous snowy mountainous regions across several European countries. However, it primarily focused on the Alps, the highest snowy peaks globally, visited by millions of skiing and climbing enthusiasts. The goal was to introduce Palestine, its flag, and the repercussions of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza to the world.