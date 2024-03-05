Euro Credit Supply: Record-Breaking Corporate Supply

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
Record-breaking corporate supply for February at €42bn
Corporate supply remained very busy, unusual for February due to earnings season. The record-breaking supply of €42bn was even up on January's €36bn. As such YTD supply now sits in excess of all previous years at €78bn. We expect supply will remain busy throughout the coming months as market conditions remain favourable and more uncertainty lies ahead later this year, thus front loading is being seen. In addition, demand remains very strong for these new issues as books are very strong sitting above average, despite the very low NIPs. We did, however, see demand falter slightly last week as investors began to indicate a need for more NIP at these relatively tight spread levels.
Drop in the February financial supply after a record-breaking month of January
In February, senior unsecured bond issuances were halved compared to January levels. Indeed, supply reached €18bn, €17bn behind what was seen the previous month. Issuances were split with €14bn in bail-in senior and €4bn in preferred senior. Therefore, the overall drop is due to a significant decline in new issues in the preferred segment.
MENAFN05032024000222011065ID1107938605
Author:
Timothy Rahill, Marine Leleux
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.