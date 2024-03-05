Mahao's Pounding Political Headache

(MENAFN- The Post) IN mid-November last year, a cheerful Professor Nqosa Mahao walked into a meeting of the Basotho Action Party (BAP)'s central executive committee.

He was thrilled with the outcome of his meeting with Prime Minister Sam Matekane to hash out the finer details of the BAP's terms for joining his troubled coalition government.

As a buoyant Mahao told his committee, Matekane had offered the BAP one ministerial position, a deputy minister and two ambassadorial positions.

Mahao told his central executive committee that he pushed back and demanded two ministerial positions instead.

Without many viable options to insulate his government from the opposition's vote of no confidence, Matekane reluctantly agreed.

In the end, Mahao got the two cabinet positions he wanted and Matekane could sleep easy knowing that the BAP's six MPs would help him fend off the opposition's attempts to topple him.

Mahao became Minister of Energy and his deputy in the BAP, Motlatsi Maqelepo, was appointed Minister of Sports and Tourism.

And so it looked like all would be fine and dandy, with each to their positions while Matekane's coalition got back to the business of governing instead of fighting for survival.

But if Matekane thought their initial deal was final he was wrong because Mahao wanted to extract more concessions from him.

And within a few weeks, the professor was back in his office with one more demand.

He wanted Tankiso Phapano, his then close friend, confidante and alleged“blue-eyed boy”, as his principal secretary at the Ministry of Energy.

Matekane is said to have reminded Mahao that this was not part of their deal.

He told Mahao that the coalition partners agreed to appoint principal secretaries on merit.

Mahao is said to have retorted that no law says principal secretaries should be appointed on merit. They haggled briefly but Matekane eventually gave in.

A few days later, Phapano was the principal secretary of energy.

But what should have been a sweet victory to savour quickly turned into grief for Mahao.

Within a week of the appointment, Mahao was back in Matekane's office again.

This time he was not asking for more but less: he wanted Phapano out.

Matekane said the appointment had been confirmed and could not be reversed.

When Mahao insisted, Matekane stood his ground, reminding him that it was him who had aggressively pushed for Phapano to be his principal secretary.

Forced to lie in the bed he had made, Mahao was soon moaning to friends, senior party members and coalition partners that Phapano was belligerent and stubborn.

Sources say he also told the prime minister and the cabinet that Phapano had captured the ministry, rendering him a mere figurehead as a minister.

With time he has become increasingly desperate to get Phapano either transferred or fired.

Three weeks ago he gave Matekane an ultimatum to either remove Phapano from the ministry or risk losing the BAP as a coalition partner.

But an unfazed Matekane not only called Mahao's bluff but also threw him a curve ball he might not have anticipated.

The prime minister said he would rather reshuffle Mahao as a minister than remove the principal secretary.

Sources close to the prime minister told thepost that Matekane's new hardline position has been informed by the dramatic shift of the power dynamics within the BAP.

Insiders say there are strong indications that Mahao has lost his grip on the BAP.

They say Phapano now has the support of the majority of the BAP's working committee.

“He (Phapano) has been shrewd in lobbying the working committee members and turned them against Mahao,” said a member of the BAP's executive committee.

“He has also charmed the RFP's executives who are now lobbying the prime minister to remove Mahao from the Ministry of Energy.”

Mahao, the committee member said,“has been two steps behind Phapano in playing the politics”.

He said by the time Mahao was giving Matekane the ultimatum, the working committee members in Phapano's faction had met the RFP's executive committee members to discuss the proposal to reshuffle him.

With at least nine of the 13 members of the working committee fighting in Phapano's corner and supporting the reshuffle, Matekane knew Mahao would not be able to force his party to leave the coalition if his demand was rejected.

Facing an open revolt from his working committee, Mahao has now agreed to reconciliation talks with Phapano.

That is a massive climb-down from his initial insistence that he would not talk to the principal secretary because he is a junior.

But while holding out the promise of peace talks, Mahao has launched a counterattack.

He has been aggressively lobbying the central executive committee to help him fight back against the working committee and Phapano.

This explains the about-turn of the BAP's acting secretary general on the letter he wrote to the RFP secretary general confirming the working committee's discussion with the RFP on the proposed reshuffle.

The SG, who is a member of the working committee, wasn't withdrawing the initial letter because it was wrong or a misrepresentation of what had been discussed with the RFP.

Indeed the working committee members had signed the minutes giving their consent to the proposed reshuffle.

Lepolesa Makutoane, the acting secretary general, was back-pedalling due to immense pressure from the central executive committee which Mahao is said to control albeit with a precarious margin.

What further complicates Mahao's position is that the BAP has a unique power structure.

Although the central executive committee appears to be the supreme decision-making organ, it is the working committee that manages the operations of the party and makes some of the most important decisions.

“Often, the central executive committee only confirms what the working committee would have decided in its weekly meetings. By the time the central executive committee meets after a month, most critical decisions would have been made by the working committee,” said a member of the working committee.

He said the“working committee is supposed to be a standing committee of the central executive committee but is now operating as the de facto central executive committee”.

The problem, it appears, is how the BAP's constitution is couched.

For instance, the only decision the working committee cannot make without the express consent of the executive committee is the selection of the party's candidates for the national elections.

What also makes Mahao's position tricky is that the working committee is made up of the BAP's MPs who might refuse to join him if he decides to leave the coalition government.

An insider says most of the MPs are hostile to the idea of the party pulling out of the government and have told Mahao that he will be alone if he leaves.

As Mahao battles to regain control of the party, the working committee has become more assertive.

At a recent press conference, Mahao said the BAP would write to the Prime Minister to insist on Phapano being recalled.

He however faced stiff resistance when he suggested writing the letter at the working committee's meeting a few days later.

“Almost all the members were opposed to writing the letter and told him that he should find ways to work with Phapano because he is not going anywhere,” said a working committee member who was part of the meeting and is among the majority who resisted Mahao.

The professor is said to be now looking for ways to neutralise the working committee after he told members at the meeting that he no longer trusts them.

“He is now pushing for the election of permanent committees of the youth and women's leagues because the people currently representing the leagues in the working committee have refused to bend to his whims,” said the working committee members.

Mahao appears to be now fighting on several fronts.

His working committee and MPs appear to have turned against him.

The RFP, the main governing partner, doesn't seem to think he is worth much as a leader because he has lost control of his own party.

The PS he desperately wants out of the ministry appears to have the support of the working committee, his MPs, the prime minister and the RFP.

Meanwhile, his relations with the PS have irrevocably broken down.

Mahao is demanding M2 million in defamation damages from Phapano for alleging that he has a corrupt relationship with Mohato Seleke, the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC)'s former managing director.

While battling for political survival, Mahao has had to deal with more humiliation.

Last week, Matekane instructed Mahao to dissolve the board of the Lesotho Electricity Generation Company (LEGCO). The instruction came a day after Mahao had appointed additional members to the board.

Staff Reporter



