GRENKE AG: DR MARTIN PAAL APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GRENKE AG (news with additional features)

DR MARTIN PAAL APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GRENKE AG

Baden-Baden, March 5, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has appointed the current Head of Finance,

Dr Martin Paal, as the Chief Financial Officer effective as of July 1, 2024. Dr Martin Paal, born in 1979, is a proven finance and banking expert. After holding several positions at renowned international consulting firms and DZ Bank, Dr Paal joined GRENKE AG as Vice President Controlling in June 2022. In March 2023, he was appointed as General Representative and Senior Vice President as well as Head of the Finance Division. As the designated CFO, he will be responsible for the Accounting & Tax, Controlling and M&A, and Treasury and Reporting departments. Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG Jens Rönnberg WP StB:“Dr Paal has been the acting deputy to Dr Sebastian Hirsch in the Finance department since February 2023. Alongside their colleagues on the Board of Directors, Isabel Rösler and Gilles Christ, they have grown into a successful team and have our full trust and support.” CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch:“I am very pleased with Martin's appointment as Chief Financial Officer. We have worked very closely together over the past eighteen months. As my successor in the Finance department and fourth Management Board member, he signifies continuity, solid governance and reinforces our well-proven strategy.”

ABOUT GRENKE



The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

