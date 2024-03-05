Leclanché To Showcase Advanced Marine Battery Solutions At Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo North America

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leclanché to Showcase Advanced Marine Battery Solutions at Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo North America

05.03.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST



Leclanché to exhibit at world-leading marine electrification trade show in Long Beach, California

Its latest generation Navius MRS-3 marine rack system set to be on display for visitors

The company integrates advanced liquid-cooling systems in all of its marine batteries for optimal safety standards The company will be at booth 6018 on the 13-14th of March

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland 5th March, 2024 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo North America , scheduled to take place on March 13-14, 2024, in Long Beach, California. The event is recognised as a world-leading trade show, serving as a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the marine industry.

As a leading provider of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems, Leclanché is set to exhibit its latest advancements tailored specifically to the marine sector. With a strong commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, Leclanché's solutions are designed to meet the demanding requirements of fully electric and hybrid marine applications, including ferries, yachts, passenger vessels, and more.

At the expo, attendees can expect to engage with Leclanché experts and learn about the company's comprehensive range of marine battery solutions, with the latest generation Navius MRS-3 marine rack system set to be on display at the company's booth (picture available here) . Leclanché's innovative technologies enable longer operating ranges, increased efficiency, and reduced emissions, contributing to a cleaner and greener maritime industry.

Leclanché employs advanced liquid cooling technology in its marine battery systems to manage the increased heat generated by high energy density lithium-ion batteries, especially in demanding marine environments requiring constant power delivery. The cooling method efficiently dissipates heat, maintaining optimal operating temperatures and prolonging battery lifespan. Additionally, liquid cooling enhances safety by reducing the risk of overheating and thermal runaway events, crucial for marine safety. These systems are integrated into the vessel's infrastructure, offering a compact and lightweight solution that maximises space utilisation and minimises added weight, optimising vessel performance and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo North America and showcase our advanced battery solutions designed to revolutionise the marine sector," said Guillaume Clement, VP e-Marine at Leclanché. "With our proven track record in delivering reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions, we are well-positioned to support the transition towards electrification in the marine industry, and this event gives us a great platform to show the American market what we have to offer."

Visit Leclanché at Booth 6018 during the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo North America to explore their latest innovations and discuss how their battery solutions can drive performance and sustainability in your marine applications.

For more information about Leclanché and its offerings, visit Leclanché's website here .



Navius MRS-3 is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners.



Editorial note: To book a meeting with a Leclanché e-Marine specialist, contact ....





About Leclanché



Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



