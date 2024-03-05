Exporters Advised To Leverage Ftas For Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Mar 5 (KNN) To leverage emerging opportunities, exporters should study the draft documents of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that the government is working on, stated Vipul Bansal, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, on Monday.

Addressing the International Engineering Sourcing Show in Coimbatore, he highlighted the government's recent signings of two free trade agreements and its ongoing work on four more, urging exporters to review the drafts shared with export promotion councils.

Bansal also advocated for events like the Engineering Sourcing Show to evolve into global platforms, facilitating cross-border product showcases and fostering international business collaborations.

Archana Patnaik, Secretary of the Department of MSMEs, Government of Tamil Nadu, underscored the state's 35 per cent contribution to the automobile and auto components sector in the country, showcasing its entrepreneurial vigour.

She highlighted the state government's initiatives, including the formation of a task force to promote the electric vehicle sector and support for organisations like the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) through export promotion funds.

Furthermore, Patnaik noted the state's assistance to 70 MSMEs in setting up stalls at the Engineering Sourcing Show through Fame TN.

Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman of EEPC India, shared insights into the sourcing show's scale and impact, with 300 exhibitors presenting products across five major categories, including 150 new products.

He emphasised the event's theme of smart sustainable engineering, signalling a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

