AP's Narasapur Crochet Lace Craft Secures GI Tag

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Mar 5 (KNN) The renowned Narasapur crochet lace craft has been granted the Geographical Indications (GI) tag, breathing new life into the declining art form in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari region.

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) officially registered the craft in the Geographical Indications Registry (GIR) on March 1, 2024, reported TH.

This certification designates the craft's geographical origin to 19 mandals across West Godavari and Dr. R Konaseema districts in the Godavari region

Narasapur and Palacole emerge as principal trade hubs for lace products in the West Godavari district, while Razole and Amalapuram in the Konaseema region are renowned for their contribution to the craft.

Nearly 15,000 women are directly engaged in crafting a diverse range of lace products, including garments, home furnishings, and accessories.

“Finally, our craft has received the GI tag. More than 15,000 women are associated with our federation comprising 51 societies. However, barely 200 women are now active in the regular production. The crochet lace craft market here has remained paralysed since COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of new orders. We hope that the GT tag will help revive the craft and foreign trade,” Pulaparthi Mahalakshmi, President, Alankriti Federation said.

A significant majority of artisans, estimated at 60 per cent, are women, highlighting the craft's integral role in empowering female entrepreneurship.

Efforts to rejuvenate the industry include the reopening of the State government-run Alankriti Lace Park in Narasapur town, although challenges persist, particularly with the dominance of China's machine-made lace products in the market.

(KNN Bureau)