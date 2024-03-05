India's First Green Hydrogen Plant In Jindal Steel Inaugurated By Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 5

(KNN) In a significant step towards sustainable industrial growth, Union Minister for Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, virtually inaugurated India's inaugural Green Hydrogen Plant in the Stainless Steel Sector on Monday.

The plant, situated at Jindal Stainless Limited in Hisar, marks a pivotal moment in India's commitment to environmental stewardship and technological innovation.

The world's first off-grid Green Hydrogen plant for the stainless steel industry, coupled with its state-of-the-art rooftop and floating solar facilities, showcases India's technological prowess and commitment to environmental conservation.

With a targeted reduction of 2,700 Metric Tonnes of carbon emissions annually and 54,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the next two decades, the project exemplifies India's determination to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The Minister hailed India's strides in the steel sector, transitioning from a net importer to a net exporter, and aspiring to become the world's largest producer of crude steel.

He spotlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) launched last year with an outlay of around Rs 20,000 crore with an aim to make India a Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

The Mission, backed by substantial investment, including support for pilot projects in the steel sector with a budget of around Rs 500 crore until FY 2029-30 marks a pivotal growth in sustainable energy.

Minister Scindia commended Hygenco and Jindal Stainless for their innovative endeavour, which not only aligns with the government's vision but also generates employment opportunities while reducing carbon emissions significantly.

Highlighting the government's proactive stance on green policies, Minister Scindia announced the establishment of task forces and implementation of the Steel Scrap Recycling Policy to enhance sustainability in the steel industry.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate in building a globally competitive and sustainable steel industry,

The inauguration ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Secretary, Ministry of Steel Sh. Nagendra Nath Sinha, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, Sh. Abhyuday Jindal, and Founder of Hygenco Sh. Amit Bansal, underscored India's determination to lead the global charge towards a greener future.

(KNN Bureau)