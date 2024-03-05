(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power in association with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) Ltd. commemorated the Fourth Edition of Lineman Diwas on March 4th, 2024 in New Delhi. The initiative aims to honor the frontline heroes of the Indian Power Sector – The Linemen, by establishing it as a nationwide tradition for all state and private transmission and distribution companies to celebrate a dedicated day as 'Lineman Diwas.' This endeavor served as a significant morale booster for the frontline workers in the power sector, providing them with the well-deserved recognition and appreciation.





Left to right: Mr Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL and Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA at the 4th edition of Lineman Diwas





Over 150 linemen and linewomen from over 40 State and Private Transmission and Distribution Companies, from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi visited the National capital to participate in the celebration.





The theme for Lineman Diwas celebration was 'Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman' signifying the Dedication, Service and Sacrifice of the frontline heroes of the power sector. During the event, linemen also had the opportunity to exchange ideas and share safety best practices, fostering collective learning within the power industry. A special display of the various safety equipment and tools were arranged, allowing guests to learn and share more about the best practices implemented. Additionally, videos screened at the event highlighted the importance of workplace safety and incidents prevention by various Transcos and Discoms. This collaborative effort empowered linemen to draw insights from their peers, broaden their perspectives, and reinforce effective safety protocols, thereby promoting a safer working environment for all.





Through a special video message, Sh. Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India conveyed, "The celebration of Lineman Day is a start of a culture of greater appreciation and applauds for the unrelenting efforts of the frontline workers of the power sector. We take immense pride in recognizing their invaluable contribution who work even in the face of challenges like adverse weather and unforeseen crises.”





“Lineman Diwas serves as a highly effective platform facilitating the exchange of ideas and the sharing of Safety Best Practices among the participants. We are grateful to the linemen who go above and beyond to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the functioning of the country's technological, industrial, and social infrastructure," he added.





Delivering a keynote address, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad said, "Linepersons of power sector are the strongest pillar of our nation's power system. The observance of 'Lineman Diwas' emphasizes our profound appreciation for their dedication and relentless service. The purpose behind recognizing the hard work of these frontline workers, is to educate them on safety and inspire them to persist in their exemplary efforts.”





Felicitation ceremony for Frontline Workers of Power Sector: Lineman Diwas 2024





With women breaking the stereotype that jobs are gender specific, it was heartening to welcome 9 ambitious women comprising linewomen, technicians, and engineers from some Discoms & Transcos – from Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. The event was also graced by Ms. Baljeet Kaur, an Indian mountain climber with many mountaineering feats registered to her name, who inspired the audience with her story.





Speaking at the event, Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said,“We take pride in spearheading this nationwide initiative and are delighted to witness overwhelming participation from more than 40 Transmission and Distribution companies uniting to honor the dedication and service of these frontline workers of power sector. The success of the previous three editions of Lineman Diwas and the continued support by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in urging and encouraging other transmission and distribution peers in the power sector resulted in a much widespread celebration this year with over 170 Linepersons getting felicitated in the national capital. Lineman Diwas over these four years has turned into National Movement.”





The event was also attended by the senior members of the CEA and other transcos and discoms: Sh. Ashok Kumar Rajput, Member (Power Systems); Sh. A. Balan, Member (Planning); Sh. Ajay Talegaonkar, Member (E&C); Sh. Praveen Gupta, Member (Thermal) and Shri Vineet Sikka, CEO BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd.; Shri Amarjeet Singh, CEO, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.; and Deputy Director, NPTI.





Names of the Transmission and Distribution Companies : Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd.,

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd., BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd., Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. (CESC), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Damodar Valley Corporation, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), Indigrid Ltd., Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (JKPTCL), Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JDVVNL), MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd. (MPMKVVCL), MP Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. (MPPKVVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd., New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL), Nidar Utilities Panvel LLP, Noida Power Company Ltd., Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (PVVNL), Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited, Dehradun (PTCUL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Ltd. (PSTCL), TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), Tata Power Company Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Ltd., Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (UPPTCL).





The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and Tata Power-DDL together came forward to acknowledge the selfless service of these frontline heroes by dedicating a day to applaud and appreciate their hardwork. The first edition of Lineman Diwas was celebrated in March 2021 with subsequent chapters in 2022 & 2023.