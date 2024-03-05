Indrani Mukerjea Honored Among Top 33 Women Achievers Of India In 2023 By The Indian Achiever's Club

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Indian Achiever's Club proudly recognizes the exceptional accomplishments of media baron, entrepreneur and author, Indrani Mukerjea, in the 2023 edition of the '33 Women Achievers of India '. This prestigious award, presented by The Indian Achiever's Club and personally congratulated by Mr. Harsh Vaidya, President of the club, marks Ms. Mukerjea's outstanding contributions to the media industry, entrepreneurship, and her commitment to social causes.



Ms. Indrani Mukerjea - Author, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist





Indrani Mukerjea, an India-born British media trailblazer, founded INX Services Private Limited in Kolkata and co-founded INX Media in Mumbai. Acknowledged by The Wall Street Journal as one of the '50 Women to Watch,' she has demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and leadership. Serving as the Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific at IMD International Search Group, Mukerjea's expertise and leadership qualities have garnered her well-deserved recognition.





Beyond her professional achievements, Mukerjea is passionately committed to promoting fairness, justice, and rehabilitation within the prison system. Actively engaged in philanthropy, she works towards improving the lives of undertrial prison inmates.





Her memoir, " Unbroken: The Untold Story ", initially published by HarperCollins in paperback format, has been complemented by an emotionally charged audio book, providing a fresh and immersive experience for listeners. Available on Audible and Amazon, the audio book enriches the narrative, allowing audiences to delve into Mukerjea's extraordinary journey in a novel format.





Adding another layer to her narrative, Netflix recently released docu-series, titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth.'





Upon receiving the esteemed recognition, Ms. Mukerjea shared, "I am deeply honored to be recognized among the top 33 Women Achievers of India by The Indian Achiever's Club. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of those who have supported and inspired me throughout my journey. It reaffirms my commitment to making a positive impact in the media industry and beyond."





Mr. Harsh Vaidya, President of The Indian Achiever's Club, extends heartfelt congratulations to Indrani Mukerjea for her well-deserved recognition.