Should You Buy DOGE, PEPE, Or SHIB? 5 Trending Meme Coins Alternatives

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Dogecoin (DOGE), the granddaddy of meme coins, started as a joke in 2013 but rocketed in 2021 with celebrity endorsements like Elon Musk. This year, it's continued its climb, fueled by nostalgia and growing acceptance by merchants. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the self-proclaimed“Dogecoin Killer,” has followed a similar trajectory, rising alongside DOGE in recent months.

However, the rise isn't exclusive to dog-themed coins. Pepe, a meme frog token (PEPE), has also seen significant gains, showcasing the broader trend of meme culture influencing cryptocurrency markets. Despite the volatile nature, their recent surge highlights the power of online communities and social media trends in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Looking into the Next Generation of Meme coins

While DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE dominate the meme coin market, a whole new pack is nipping at their heels. These low-market cap meme coins, often with unique utilities or compelling narratives, offer moonshot potential .

These low-market cap cryptocurrencies , like Smog (SMOG), Trump (MAGA), Frog Wif Hat (FWIF), and Toshi (TOSHI), haven't reached the heights of DOGE, SHIB, or PEPE. This means they have room for significant growth compared to their established counterparts, whose high market caps suggest they might be nearing their price ceiling.

While higher risk accompanies lower market caps, these options are ideal for investors seeking to capitalize on the ongoing meme coin boom

Frog Wif Hat ($FWIF)

Frog Wif Hat (FWIF ) emerges as a meme coin with 100x potential , capitalizing on the meme coin fervor. With a playful spirit and a touch of sophistication, FWIF introduces a French-themed twist, featuring a frog in a beret with a baguette.

Source: coingecko Grounded in transparency and decentralization, the project's fair launch and availability on decentralized exchange aim to empower the community and build investor trust. Notably, FWIF commits to investor protection by locking liquidity and expanding to the Solana Network. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, FWIF focuses on transparency and security, eliminating taxes and minting features. The project has set ambitious goals. It aims to reach a market cap of $100 million as it progresses through its roadmap. With a current valuation of $2,823,554, the project is steadily progressing toward that goal. Smog ($SMOG) Smog ($SMOG), a novel meme coin, boasts a unique dragon-themed design, breaking away from the prevailing trend of animal-centric tokens. Its launch witnessed a remarkable 1,400% surge within the initial hours, catching the attention of crypto enthusiasts. The absence of an initial presale sets a novel approach, contributing to its success. Source: coingecko This multi-chain token, operating on Solana, is gaining popularity due to its engaging airdrop campaign . Participation in community-building activities, from social media engagement to daily quests, grants users points that translate into rewards. Smog is drawing significant interest with a current annual reward rate of 42% and over 16 million tokens staked. Its fair launch strategy fosters transparency, ensuring an impartial token distribution. Based on data from DexTools, the token's market cap has surpassed $88 million, with 43,780 token holders, emphasizing Smog's growing influence and its utilization of Solana for cross-chain capabilities. Trump ($MAGA) Trump (MAGA) is a meme cryptocurrency launched on August 11, 2023, dedicated to Donald Trump and associated with his 2024 election campaign. Branded as“Make Crypto Great Again,” the coin gained substantial attention, surging over 4,000% in less than two months. Source: coingecko Currently trading at $9.11, MAGA's value reflects Trump's influence and its unique utility as a prediction market for Trump-related events. The recent dip is due to profit-taking following the rally. Its roadmap is intricately linked to election-related occurrences, making it a distinctive project merging politics, finance, and community engagement. MAGA's success surpassed more established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, allowing traders to monetize beliefs and contributing to its significant market cap of over $440 million. Toshi ($TOSHI) Following the success of Myro, a meme coin named after Solana co-founder's (Raj Gokul) dog that was recently listed on Binance Futures, Toshi adopted a similar storyline. Source: coingecko Toshi is the name of a cat and not just any cat. It is Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's pet. Following the impressive recovery of the cryptocurrency markets following 'crypto winter,' meme coins have benefited the most. Toshi's developers selected the most appropriate chain for the meme coin, BASE, a layer 2 developed with OP Stack integrated into Coinbase. The token has around 15,500 holders at the time of this writing. Most of the trading activity takes place on decentralized exchanges. Popcat ($POPCAT) Popcat, primarily a meme phenomenon, showcases videos of a cat named Oatmeal with a photoshopped open-mouthed expression in the shape of an 'O.' This meme coin gained popularity through the internet's fascination with quirky and amusing content. Source: coingecko Despite not having financial significance like traditional cryptocurrencies, Popcat exemplifies the internet culture's ability to turn random content into viral trends. Its essence lies in the community's collective amusement, reflecting the unpredictable nature of online trends. Popcat showcases the internet's penchant for humor and creativity as an entertaining meme, shaping the digital landscape with its unique and humorous portrayal of the feline character Oatmeal. In December 2023, jpeggler, founder of the ENIGMA art collection, made a significant move in the Popcat universe. With a 35,000 USDC investment, JPEGGLER secured update and social rights for POPCAT with the acquisition marking a pivotal moment for the meme token's future and safeguarding the token's future. Investing in Up-and-Coming Meme Coins While DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE grabbed headlines, a new generation of meme coins waits in the wings. The overall meme market cap now stands at a staggering $53.1 billion, a testament to the staying power of this internet-driven phenomenon. Carefully research these up-and-comers before investing, understanding the risks and potential for massive returns. Remember, the road to memecoin riches is paved with volatility and a healthy dose of internet humor. So buckle up, DYOR (Do Your Own Research), and prepare for a wild ride!