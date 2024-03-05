Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGY) Therapeutic Candidates To Overcome Limitations In Healthcare

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sigyn Therapeutics is developing four medical device candidates – Sigyn Therapy(TM), ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM), and ImmunePrep(TM) – designed to overcome current therapeutic limitations in healthcare

Sigyn Therapy(TM), the company's lead product candidate, is a single-use disposable device to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are beyond the reach of drugs

ChemoPrep(TM) is designed to optimize the tumor-site delivery of chemotherapy, while ChemoPure(TM) intends to reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy by sweeping off-target chemotherapy out of the bloodstream ImmunePrep(TM) is designed to reduce the presence of circulating drug decoys that interfere with the delivery of immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer

Medical technology company

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY)

is developing blood purification technologies to treat life-threatening conditions that are not addressed with current market-cleared drug agents as well as an expansive pipeline of technologies to optimize the benefit of cancer therapies. The company has a proven team of professionals with multiple first-in-industry achievements.

The company's lead product candidate, Sigyn Therapy(TM), is a single-use disposable device that is deployable on the global infrastructure of hemodialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (“CRRT”) machines already installed in hospitals and clinics. The device incorporates a formulation of...

