Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd.'S (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Unparalleled Security Solutions Stop Attacks Before They Happen

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions, offers a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted email, and secure communication tools that do not rely on third-party cloud services. Sekur's products include SekurMail(R) with SekurSend/SekurReply, SekurVPN (R), and SekurMessenger(R).“Sekur offers customers peace of mind – with all customer information remaining confidential and safely stored in Switzerland using military-grade security. All data, whether physical, network-based or encryption security, is stored in bank-approved, state-of-the-art ISO-certified data centers used by Swiss and global banks and most United Nations organizations, as well as many corporations and governmental organizations. All user data is protected by the Swiss Federal Data Protection Act and the Swiss Federal Data Protection Ordinance, which offer some of the strongest privacy protection in the world for both individuals and organizations,” a recent article reads.“Sekur's entire suite of encrypted email, secure messaging and internet privacy solutions were designed to be user-friendly while providing customers with unparalleled security solutions – stopping attacks before they happen.”
About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.
