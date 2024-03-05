Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Posts Fiscal Year 2023 Results Reports Revenue Growth, And Gross Margin And Operating Expense Improvement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



This success has been attributed largely to the company's development and recent release of its Evolve soft bait product, a key addition to its growing product line

Year to date 2024, SenesTech reported 80% year-to-date revenue growth compared to the same period in 2023 Going forward, the company looks to introduce a soft bait contraceptive product for mice, having proven that its products work effectively on rats

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control expert and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, just released its financial results for the 2023 financial year. Of note was the 80% year-to-date (“YTD”) revenue growth and the 45.2% year-over-year (“YOY”) growth in gross profit, a significant milestone which Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech attributed to the development of Evolve(TM), the company's all-new soft bait product ( ). ( ).

“Since the full launch of Evolve in January 2024, we have seen a significant uptick in interest and orders from a wide range of sales channels and...

