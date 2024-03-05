KSI Swiss Introduces 8-Axis HY2 Machines For Enhanced Precision And Flexibility In CNC Machining

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

KSI Swiss, a leading manufacturer of Swiss-style CNC automatic lathes, proudly announces the launch of its innovative HY2-Type machines, now featuring an 8-axis configuration. This groundbreaking development in the TCM series, including the TCM 32HY2 and TCM 38HY2 models, sets a new standard in the industry for precision, flexibility, and efficiency in CNC machining. The addition of the Y2 axis enables complex machining tasks to be completed more efficiently and with higher precision than ever before, offering unparalleled versatility across a wide range of applications.

The TCM 32HY2 and TCM 38HY2 models boast an impressive array of features designed to meet the exacting demands of modern manufacturing. With a total of 29 tool positions, these machines offer exceptional tooling flexibility, allowing operators to undertake a wide variety of machining tasks without the need for frequent tool changes. The 4500 kg weight of these machines emphasizes their substantial design, underscoring their rigidity and capacity to handle even the most difficult machining operations with ease. This combination of multi-axis flexibility, tooling capacity, and structural integrity ensures that KSI Swiss's HY2 machines are among the most capable and versatile CNC lathes on the market today.

Understanding the challenges of finding skilled operators in today's competitive landscape, KSI Swiss also offers comprehensive training through the KSI School. This initiative is dedicated to training operators and programmers on the intricacies of CNC machining, with a particular focus on maximizing the potential of the HY2 machines. The KSI School represents KSI Swiss's commitment not only to innovation in machine design but also to ensuring that their clients have access to the skilled personnel required to achieve optimal machining results.

"We are excited to offer the HY2-Type machines to our clients," said Kyle Berkness, CEO of KSI Swiss. "These machines represent a leap forward in CNC machining capabilities, and we are confident that they will provide our customers with the tools they need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry. Combined with our commitment to training and support through the KSI School, we are not just selling machines; we are providing a comprehensive solution to our clients' machining challenges."

The TCM 32HY2 and TCM 38HY2 models are now available for order, with KSI Swiss providing comprehensive support and training to ensure clients can fully leverage the capabilities of these advanced machines. For more information about the HY2-Type machines or to schedule a demonstration, please contact KSI Swiss.



About KSI Swiss

KSI Swiss is a family-owned company with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing Swiss-style CNC automatic lathes. Based in Lakeville, MN, KSI Swiss is committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective machining solutions, along with unparalleled customer service and support.

