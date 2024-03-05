Qatar Chamber Discusses Co-Operation Ties With Tunisia Investment Agency

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak al-Mansouri held a meeting on Tuesday with Tunisia's Agricultural Promotion Investments Agency director general Inji Doggui Hanini, who is also the country's commissioner general at the Expo 2023 Doha.

The meeting discussed the cooperation relations between both countries in commercial and agricultural sectors, as well as investment opportunities available in various sectors, especially in food security and fisheries.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to hold a joint meeting between Qatari and Tunisian businessmen to review investment opportunities and explore the possibility of establishing alliances and joint ventures in food security between Qatari and Tunisian firms, whether in Qatar or Tunisia.

In his remarks, al-Mansouri said the chamber will host the joint meeting, where he invited Qatari businessmen to participate, noting that such meetings help in enhancing co-operation between business owners and pave the way for forging partnerships and alliances.

He emphasised that these efforts would contribute to developing trade between both countries, which stood at QR254mn last year.

Al-Mansouri noted that the chamber is encouraging Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Tunisia, stressing that it also welcomes Tunisians willing to invest in Qatar.

For her part, Hanini praised the good relations between both countries, noting that there is an interest in fostering co-operation between both sides in the agriculture and food security sectors.

