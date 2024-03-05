Amir, President Of Congo Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.

During the session, they discussed ways to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries in various cooperation fields, particularly investment and economy.

HH the Amir and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo exchanged views on the most prominent regional and international issues and developments of common concern, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, and a number of senior officials.

On the Congolese side, the session was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula Apala and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir also hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and his accompanying delegation.

