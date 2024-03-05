Ramadan: Prices Of Essential Consumer Goods Reduced

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the launch of the discounted commodities initiative for the month of Ramadan, which includes more than 900 items and will continue until the end of the blessed month, in co-ordination with major retail outlets in the country.

Lamb meat prices subsidised: MoCI

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in co-ordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company, announced the launch of an initiative to subsidise the prices of lamb meat for Ramadan. The initiative is set to start next Thursday and will continue until the end of the holy month.

About 30,000 local and imported sheep will be sold at reduced prices to citizens (two for each citizen). The price of a local or an imported sheep (30kg or more) is QR 1,000.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry emphasised that this initiative is part of its ongoing commitment over the past years to launch such initiatives to provide citizens and residents with essential consumer goods at reduced prices during this holy month, when spending on food and consumables increases.The list includes all essential goods needed by consumers during the holy month, such as flour, sugar, rice, pasta, chicken, oil, milk, and other food items, as well as non-food items such as paper towels, aluminum foil, cleaning products, laundry detergents, and other goods of relative importance to consumers that are consumed more during the blessed month.The ministry noted that the list of reduced prices has been circulated to all major consumer complexes in the country and published on the ministry's website and social media platforms.It emphasised the importance of adhering to the specified prices until the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, confirming that it will intensify its inspection campaigns to control violators and refer them to the relevant authorities to take appropriate action to protect consumer rights.The ministry also urged consumers to participate in community reporting of any cases of price violations, stating that it welcomes complaints and suggestions through its official communication channels.