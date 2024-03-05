SAIC Values Veterans

(MENAFN- 3BL)



SAIC is a decorated military veterans employer, holding numerous accolades for our work environment, culture and commitment to veterans.

Veterans at SAIC are working in high-tech fields to bolster our nation's defense and readiness, including AI and machine learning, cyber and digital engineering. Veterans make up more than one-third of SAIC's workforce and are supported by numerous company resources, including the Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group, a 1,000-strong group for professional and social networking.

/3BL/ - SAIC is proud to foster a strong culture of supporting veterans through our dedication to the well-being of those who have served our nation. We are honored to again be named a“veteran and spouse hiring champion,”“America's best employer for veterans” and a HIRE Vets Medallion awardee for our“unparalleled commitment to recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans” - among other recognitions for our steadfast support of this important community.

What is it like to work for SAIC as a veteran?

Once on board, veteran employees enjoy utilizing the skills and expertise garnered during their military service as a crucial part of our mission to advance the nation's defense and readiness. With Department of Defense customers representing more than 50% of our business, we are grateful that veterans have an affinity for SAIC as an employer who offers interesting and meaningful work. Veterans report that a transition to SAIC allows them to continue their service but in a different way, as they work alongside other veterans and those in uniform.

Our veteran employees are working with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, in high-velocity areas such as advanced analytics and simulation, software, cyber and digital engineering, just to name a few. We are grateful to all veterans for their military service and recognize the central role they forge at SAIC in ensuring our nation's safety and prosperity.

How does SAIC support veteran well-being?

Veterans make up more than one-third of our employees and are important contributors to SAIC's culture of service to others, anchored by our values. More than 1,000 veterans are members of our Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group, which was established to support veteran well-being and allow the entire family to connect professionally and socially.

SAIC also has a long tradition of citizenship and outreach to local and national nonprofit partners who help veterans and families in need, including Building Homes for Heroes - a Four Star Charity Navigator nonprofit that modifies and gifts mortgage-free homes to disabled veterans and their families. For more than a decade, SAIC employees have been especially fond of this effort and participate in placing the final touches on homes before welcoming the receiving hero families.

Giving back is part of the SAIC DNA, and we have veterans to thank for helping lead the way.

If you are interested in exploring a career with SAIC, please visit our transitioning military veterans page .