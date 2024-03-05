Apply Now For The Biomimicry Institute's Youth Design Challenge

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 5, 2024 /3BL/ - The Biomimicry Institute's Youth Education team is excited to announce that they are a little over a month away from the Youth Design Challenge project submission deadline. If you haven't begun implementing the curriculum, now is the time to do so! The first step is to register as a coach.

The Youth Design Challenge is a free, project-based learning challenge for students in grades 6-12 (or equivalent for our international audience). The NGSS-aligned curriculum guides educators as they teach students what biomimicry is, identify a sustainability-related issue to tackle, and come up with a nature-based solution.

